Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE:GIL opened at C$41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$52.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.