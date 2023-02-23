Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 96,433 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,221,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,421,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 96,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,221,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,421,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 100,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $197,845.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,018,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,577,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,309 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

