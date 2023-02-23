Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.