Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.13. Glencore shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 11,625 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.