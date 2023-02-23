Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.2% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,162,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

