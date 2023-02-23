GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

