Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,866.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $89.62.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,108.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,792,130 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,038,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.