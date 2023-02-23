Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GRPH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Graphite Bio Price Performance
Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $9.74.
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
