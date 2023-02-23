Grove 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,416.97 (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Grove token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Grove

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives."

