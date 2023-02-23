Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock valued at $762,689,214. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

