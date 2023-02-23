Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harmony Energy Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.49. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52).
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.