HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

