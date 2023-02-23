HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 318 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG opened at $233.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

