HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $461,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

