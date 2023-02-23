HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

MS stock opened at $97.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

