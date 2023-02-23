HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.09.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $243.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,129. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

