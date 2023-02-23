HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.09.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $243.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,129. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

