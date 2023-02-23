HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 30.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 286,656 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.