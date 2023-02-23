Head-To-Head Comparison: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsara and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 19.98 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -15.56 Unisys $2.05 billion 0.18 -$448.50 million ($3.64) -1.47

Samsara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Samsara and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Unisys -12.52% -28.38% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Samsara has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Samsara and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 4 0 2.67 Unisys 0 3 0 0 2.00

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.10%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Samsara.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS). The Digital Workplace Solutions segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The Cloud & Infrastructure segment provides solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

