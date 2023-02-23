Head-To-Head Comparison: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Workday and Tintri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 9 22 0 2.66 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $212.97, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Workday and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workday and Tintri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 9.36 $29.37 million ($1.24) -150.98 Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Summary

Workday beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

