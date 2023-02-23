Head-To-Head Survey: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) versus Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.62% 31.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portage Biotech and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -3.85 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.05 $2.86 million $2.16 5.77

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portage Biotech and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 393.51%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.