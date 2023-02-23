Head-To-Head Survey: Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) vs. Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safe-T Group and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Squarespace.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safe-T Group and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -85.00% -58.15% -42.84% Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 0.00 -$13.13 million ($4.17) N/A Squarespace $784.04 million 4.18 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Summary

Squarespace beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. The Enterprise Privacy segment enables customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web, using a unique hybrid network. The Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy segment includes a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking consumers online activity, and keeping users safe from hackers. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben-David, Daniel Shachar, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Herzliya, Israel.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

