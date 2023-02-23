Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 656 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $220.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

