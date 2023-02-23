Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

