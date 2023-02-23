HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
HSBC Stock Down 2.0 %
HSBC stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.33.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
