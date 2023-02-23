HSBC Lowers Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $30.14 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

