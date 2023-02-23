Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HBM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 1,890,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
