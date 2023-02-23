Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.04.

Humana Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $503.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.