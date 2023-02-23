Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,616. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

