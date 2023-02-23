Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS remained flat at $86.68 on Thursday. 393,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

