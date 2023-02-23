Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Hits $63.13 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $72,276.49 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00424417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.30 or 0.28114167 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.