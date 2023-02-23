IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAA by 20.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 42.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IAA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

