IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $796.48

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.48 ($9.59) and traded as high as GBX 812 ($9.78). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 805.50 ($9.70), with a volume of 1,862,412 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.57) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.11, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 793.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 796.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 13.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

