IGas Energy’s (IGAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.90) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 271.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IGas Energy stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.20 ($0.24). 410,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.11. The stock has a market cap of £25.67 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. IGas Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.35).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

