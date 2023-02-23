Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.00 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.43.
NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
