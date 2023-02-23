Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Acquires 234,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,104. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNRX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

