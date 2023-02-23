Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Acquires 234,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VNRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,104. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNRX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.