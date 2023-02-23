Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 5,527 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

ANET stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,577. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.