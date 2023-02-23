Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,187 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $70,592.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,179.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guillermo Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,827. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,810,000 after purchasing an additional 469,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

