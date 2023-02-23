Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 8,075 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 125,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,143. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

