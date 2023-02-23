Insider Selling: Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,023.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 969,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,371. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.