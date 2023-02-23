Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells 4,954 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,446. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

