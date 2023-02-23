Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,594,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,702,060.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 716,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,729. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

