Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells 9,674 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upstart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

