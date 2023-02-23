INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 1%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.19). Approximately 207,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 888,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.20).

The stock has a market cap of £100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.82.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

