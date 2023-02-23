Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Increases Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Installed Building Products by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

