Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Increases Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Installed Building Products Trading Up 7.3 %
NYSE:IBP opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.