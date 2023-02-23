International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.36

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.36 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($1.85). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 2,708,778 shares.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.64.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

