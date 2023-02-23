Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,046.15

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,046.15 ($48.73) and traded as high as GBX 4,496 ($54.14). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,439 ($53.46), with a volume of 152,934 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,400 ($52.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.60) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,263.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,048.94.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

