Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.88. 2,410,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,072. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
