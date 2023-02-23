Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.88. 2,410,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,072. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Intuit

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.