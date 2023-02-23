Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.035-14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its Q3 guidance to $8.42-8.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.83.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $411.88. 2,445,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $240,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.