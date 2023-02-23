Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.04 billion-$14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $411.88. 2,410,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.31 and its 200 day moving average is $410.86. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.