IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.80

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.80 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 49.15 ($0.59). IQE shares last traded at GBX 48.05 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,025,284 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

IQE Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £385.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

